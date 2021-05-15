1 injured after Saturday morning crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash early Saturday morning in the Grand Strand, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of 3566 Forestbrook Rd. for a single-vehicle rollover accident at 6:10 a.m.
The wreck did involve an ejection, officials said.
At least one person was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on the severity of their injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.