FIRST ALERT: Sunny, dry, and comfortable this weekend

Saturday Forecast
By Jessica Dobson | May 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 9:43 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the morning, a quick warm-up as clear skies unfold on this Saturday. Temperatures will stay comfortable and a bit on the cool side as highs reach the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Low humidity will also keep the mugginess to a minimum all weekend long.

Today's Beach Forecast
Today's Beach Forecast (Source: WMBF)

It will be another rinse and repeat forecast through the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the middle 70s and sunny skies and low humidity. With a jam-packed weekend of events along the Grand Strand, you couldn’t ask for a better looking forecast!

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast (Source: WMBF)

While the forecast looks dry and beautiful, we do need the rain. Most of next week looks dry with no substantial rainfall in sight. With the Grand Strand now under a Moderate Drought level, this isn’t necessarily good news. We’ll keep a close eye on drought levels in the coming weeks and any sign of rainfall in the extended forecast.

Drought Monitor
Drought Monitor (Source: WMBF)

