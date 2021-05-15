FIRST ALERT: Sunny, dry, and comfortable this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly start to the morning, a quick warm-up as clear skies unfold on this Saturday. Temperatures will stay comfortable and a bit on the cool side as highs reach the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Low humidity will also keep the mugginess to a minimum all weekend long.
It will be another rinse and repeat forecast through the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be back into the middle 70s and sunny skies and low humidity. With a jam-packed weekend of events along the Grand Strand, you couldn’t ask for a better looking forecast!
While the forecast looks dry and beautiful, we do need the rain. Most of next week looks dry with no substantial rainfall in sight. With the Grand Strand now under a Moderate Drought level, this isn’t necessarily good news. We’ll keep a close eye on drought levels in the coming weeks and any sign of rainfall in the extended forecast.
