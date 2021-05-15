1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say

By WMBF News Staff | May 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 5:24 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Sgt. Sonny Collins said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Allen Road when a GMC pickup traveling south ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

