Clemson Rallies For 9-5 Win Over No. 10 Florida State
By Clemson Athletics | May 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:42 PM

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Clemson scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score and three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead for good in its 9-5 victory over No. 10 Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 24-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 27-19 overall and 18-14 in ACC play.The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, including two on James Parker’s double.

Bryar Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the frame, then Logan Lacey belted a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs in the fifth inning, Elijah Cabell blasted a grand slam to give the Seminoles a 5-3 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers scored a run on a passed ball and the tying run on a wild pitch, then Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring groundball.

The Tigers added two more runs in the frame, one on Jonathan French’s single and the other on Bryce Teodosio’s base-loaded walk. Grice added a long solo homer, his 13th of the year, in the eighth inning.

Davis Sharpe (3-1) earned the win in relief, while Seminole reliever Wyatt Crowell (1-2) suffered the loss.The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.