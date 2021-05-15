CCU earns six gold medals on final day of 2021 Sun Belt Championships

MOBILE, Ala. - The Coastal Carolina track and field team closed out the 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field Championships at Jaguar Track on Saturday as they earned six gold medals between the men’s and women’s teams.
WOMEN (5 of 11 – 81 points)
Freshman Jermaisha Arnold was part of three gold medal and bronze medal finish on the day as she bookended the final day of the SBC Championships with a pair of relay-race victories.
Along with sophomore Melissa Jefferson and freshmen Kayla Sweeney and Keniah Wallace, Arnold and company earned the Chanticleer’s first medal of the day in the 4x100 meters with a school-record time of 44.75
In the 400 meters, the Myrtle Beach, S.C., native set the meet record with her second win as she finished with a meet record, 52.69. Teammate Amaryah White also earned a third-place finish with a personal-best time of 53.97.
Sophomore Melissa Jefferson pulled off the double-sprint victory in the 100 and 200 meters on Saturday. Jefferson continued to break Coastal Carolina records on the final day and earned the distinction of being the highest-scoring athlete 2021 championships with 22.5 points.
Jefferson’s day began with the 100-meter dash, where she took down her school record for a third time this season as she won with a time of 11.22 (1.0). Fellow 100-meter sprinter Kayla Sweeney also set a personal best in the event as the McDonough, Ga., native ran a personal record time of 11.84 (1.0).
Later on, the Georgetown, S.C., native ran 22.96, the fastest in CCU history, the fastest in the Sun Belt this season, and the 12th-fastest time in NCAA. Fellow finalist in the 200 meters, Arnold, came from behind from two spots down in the final 100 meters to earn third place with a personal-best time of 23.91.
Freshman Shani’a Bellamy also cemented her all-conference status with a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles as she ran a personal-best time of 58.58.
Arnold anchored the final leg of the 4x400, and again she closed the gap and overcame the Troy Trojan’s advantage to give CCU their last gold medal of the day. With Arnold, Amaryah White, Tariney Pepper, and Lauren Gordon ran a season-best time of 3:38.70.
MEN (8 of 10 – 45 points)
Braydon led the Chanticleer with a victory in the 110-meter earned the win with a personal-record time of 13.77 (2.5). Teammate Jaquon Williams was unable to medal but did finish with a personal-best time of 14.27.
In the 4x100, Jeremiah Talbert, DeVonte Harris, Ty Floyd, and David Ejumeta gave the CCU men their second medal of the day as they ran 40.55.
Talbert and Floyd also competed in the 200 meters, where they finished with a pair of personal bests. The senior Floyd ran 21.06 (2.8) while the freshman Talbert 21.36 (2.8)
Sophomore Dallas Wise gave the Chanticleers five team points in the high jump as he finished in fourth place with a personal-best mark of 2.10 meters.
CCU ended the 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field Championships with seven gold medals, the most since they earned 11 in 2015 when they were part of the Big South Conference.
The Coastal track and field team will return to action as they head back to University of North Florida and Hodges Stadium on May 27-29, for the second time this season for the NCAA East Preliminaries.
