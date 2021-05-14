Walmart, Sam’s Club will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated customers, employees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Walmart announced Friday that it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks inside of its stores.
The new policy also applies to Sam’s Club stores, as well as supply chain locations based in the U.S.
Starting Friday, vaccinated customers can shop at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations without a mask. The company says it will still encourage non-vaccinated customers and to wear face coverings or masks in stores.
Masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated employees beginning May 18, while employees who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear masks as per CDC guidance.
To be considered fully vaccinated, health officials say it must have been two weeks since receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Signage in stores will also be updated to reflect the changes, officials said.
The company will also provide a $75 bonus to employees for getting vaccinated. Employees can begin providing proof of vaccination beginning May 18.
Walmart also said it will continue to follow mask ordinances in some cities and states that still require them.
“We will be communicating with your local store, club or facility management team as regulations change so they can keep you informed,” the company said in a statement.
