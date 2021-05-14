Troopers urge road safety as Spring Bike Rally draws to a close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As this year’s Spring Bike Rally draws to a close in the Grand Strand, officials are urging drivers to stay safe on the roads.
Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol gathered at Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson on Friday to promote road safety, even offering supplies such as kickstand plates for bikers.
“It’s important to be safe,” said SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee. “We also want to remind people to be on the lookout for the motorcycles. There’s a lot of bikes here this weekend, and we want people to have a good weekend. We want them to also be able to get back home safely.”
May is also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and troopers say both drivers and motorcyclists can take steps toward keeping roads safe by checking their blind spots, mirrors and use turn signals when changing lanes.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.