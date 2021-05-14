Tidelands Health gears up for ‘Safe Summer Kickoff’ vaccine event

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The “Safe Summer Kickoff” event hosted by Tidelands Health kicks off this weekend.
It’s happening at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pediatricians will be at the event to answer questions.
Dr. Lucretia Carter, Tidelands Health pediatric medical director, said some of the most common questions she’s hearing include what are the side effects, what parents can expect and how long it lasts.
Carter said physicians don’t know long it lasts but time will tell.
She said getting the vaccine for your child is not only important for them but for those around them.
”We’ve had excellent results the studies have shown so far. It has been very effective in kids in this age group,” Carter said. “The side effects profile has been very similar to the 16 and older age group where they may have some symptoms such as fever or soreness at the sight but mostly resolved in a few days.”
The vaccines are free and appointments are available on here or by calling 1-833-6-MYSHOT.
For parents and guardians getting their child vaccinated know that at this time Horry County Schools isn’t keeping track of who has it. It’s because the coronavirus vaccine isn’t a requirement by the state, only voluntary.
The HCS spokesperson said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control determines what vaccines are mandatory for childcare centers and schools.
You can find the list of mandatory vaccines on the DHEC website.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t a requirement, HCS cannot track who has it, just like they wouldn’t track flu shots because they are elective vaccinations.
It’s the same policy with employees under HIPPA, as the district cannot require them to release the personal information.
But the hospital said it’s a good idea for eligible teens to get the shot.
”It’s important so they can protect not only themselves, but also the people around them. So even if they may have become infected and cleared the virus without much difficulty, they don’t know what would happen for their parents, relatives or even their neighbor,” Carter said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.