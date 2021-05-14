S.C. still seeing over half of gas stations without fuel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Most of the gas stations in the Palmetto State remain without fuel as the fallout from the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack continues, although the percentage is slightly less than it was Thursday.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said as of 8 a.m. Friday, 51% of gas stations in South Carolina are dry.
That compares to 52% dry on Thursday evening.
Gas Buddy’s fuel tracker shows a majority of stations in the Myrtle Beach area have limited to no fuel options as of Friday morning.
Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”
Analysts said outage numbers may continue to drift higher over the next few days before beginning to fall.
The national average also reached $3 per gallon this week for the first time in nearly seven years.
