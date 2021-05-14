S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of the 2021 high school baseball playoffs which begin Friday night, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for this season. A host of standouts from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. Their names are in bold below. Players with an asterisk by their names were the players of the year in their regions.

Co-POY All Classifications - Will Taylor - Dutch Fork

Co-POY All Classifications - Cam Cannarella - Hartsville

5A POY - Nathan Hall - Lexington

4A POY - Cam Cannarella - Hartsville

3A POY - Daniel Brooks - Bishop England

2A-POY - Evan Siary - Landrum

Co-1A POY - Casey Stevens - Whitmire

Co-1A POY - Kyler Odom - East Clarendon

CLASS 5A

Alex Smalls - West Ashley*

Gabe Rogers - Byrnes*

Will Holmes - Boiling Springs*

Zach Cowan - Blythewood*

Will Taylor - Dutch Fork*

Maddux Smith - Socastee*

Tristan Bissetta - JL Mann*

Chevy Wrenn - Berkeley*

Nathan Hall - Lexington

Wyatt Stone - Hillcrest

Wyatt Evans - JL Mann

Wells Sykes - Lexington

Tristan Smith - Boiling Springs

Justin Lehman - Nation Ford

Gabe Simmons - Nation Ford

Jay Metts - Dutch Fork

Ethan Salak - St. James

Campbell Smithwick - Conway

Cole Messina - Summerville

TJ White - Dorman

Matthew Becker- Chapin

Ty Dooley - Blythewood

Aidan Hunter - Summerville

Mac James - Conway

Colin Elmore - Hillcrest

Hudson Lee - Dorman

Davis Wright - Blythewood

Tyler Christmas - Fort Dorchester

PJ Morlando - Summerville

CLASS 4A

Cam Cannarella - Hartsville*

Kasten Harvey - Easley*

Britton Adams - York*

John Allen Forrester - Airport*

Rhogue Wallace - Beaufort*

Will Morris - Lugoff- Elgin*

Brody Fowler - Eastside*

David Mershon - Eastside

Trevor Testerman - Catawba Ridge

Jack Reynolds - AC Flora

Blake Palyok - Airport

Aydin Palmer - South Florence

Darrin Horn - May River

Ben Freeman - Easley

Garrett Dill - Greer

Cooper Parks - York

Corbin Wright - Airport

Phillips Daniels - AC Flora

Hogan Garner - James Island

Billy Barlow - North Myrtle Beach

Davis Rivers - AC Flora

Shane Keup - Dreher

Burgess Gurganus - North Myrtle Beach

Josh Woody - Easley

CLASS 3A

Daniel Brooks - Bishop England*

Ricky Montalvo - Chapman*

Kurt Rogers - West Oak*

Pep Jordan - Georgetown*

Landon Beverly - Aynor*

Ashby Vining - Gilbert*

Colby Doolittle - Mid-Carolina*

Trey Bright - Lake City*

Willie Jeter - Union County

Chase Loggins - Bishop England

Austin Stephens - WestOak

Talmedge LeCroy - BHP

Justin Seat - Georgetown

Carson Grainger - Loris

Kamari Anderson - Lower Richland

Camden Troyer - Powdersville

David Lewis - Blue Ridge

Clay Alberson - Palmetto

Edwin Amerson - Gilbert

Caleb Jones - Strom Thurmond

Skyler King - Brookland-Cayce

Ty Marshall - Brookland-Cayce

Shamontae Burgess - Lake City

Hayden Thomas - Brookland-Cayce

CLASS 2A

Evan Siary - Landrum*

Tripp Williams - Philip Simmons*

Kyle Percival - Andrew Jackson High School*

Preston Tyler - Latta*

Weston Sandifer - Barnwell*

Dom McIntosh - Gray Collegiate*

Turner Thackston - Gray Collegiate*

Tyler Overholt - Abbeville*

Will McClellan - Crescent

Tristan Skipper - Philip Simmons

Jake Herndon - Woodland

Evan Sellars - Abbeville

Brody Linker - Crescent

Johnathan Gordon - Cheraw

Joey Hylinski - Legion Collegiate

Ethan Belk - Legion Collegiate

Will Atkinson - Central

Josh Adams - Chesterfield

Brent Stukes - Gray Collegiate

Andy Chavez - Batesburg Leesville

Alex Wimberly - St. Joe’s

Noah Hyder - Landrum

Cooper Gentry - Landrum

Jonah Epps - Chesnee

CLASS 1A

Casey Stevens - Whitmire*

Kyler Odom - East Clarendon*

Orry Burt - Williston-Elko*

Jacob Crabb - Palmetto Scholars*

Noah Carter - Lake View*

Ben Coyle - Lewisville*

Seth Pittington - McBee*

Cade Mitchell - Bamberg-Erhardt*

Thomas Skipper - Lake View

Brock Holder - Southside Christian

Brady Boyle - McBee

Grant Barrineau - East Clarendon

Ronnie Nester - Branchville

Dawson Holsemback - Ridge Spring-Monetta

Clay Schaffer - Low Country Leadership

Dalton Stround - Green Sea-Floyds

Caleb Simnpson - Dixie

Peyton Crumpton - Whitmire

Jayden Barnes - Lewisville

Raulston McKenzie - East Clarendon

Chandler Brown - Bamberg-Erhardt

Jalen Johnson - Branchville

Jaquan Dixon - Green Sea-Floyds

Tyler Harof - Southside Christian

