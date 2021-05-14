S.C. Baseball Coaches Association releases 2021 All-State teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of the 2021 high school baseball playoffs which begin Friday night, the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for this season. A host of standouts from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. Their names are in bold below. Players with an asterisk by their names were the players of the year in their regions.
Co-POY All Classifications - Will Taylor - Dutch Fork
Co-POY All Classifications - Cam Cannarella - Hartsville
5A POY - Nathan Hall - Lexington
4A POY - Cam Cannarella - Hartsville
3A POY - Daniel Brooks - Bishop England
2A-POY - Evan Siary - Landrum
Co-1A POY - Casey Stevens - Whitmire
Co-1A POY - Kyler Odom - East Clarendon
CLASS 5A
Alex Smalls - West Ashley*
Gabe Rogers - Byrnes*
Will Holmes - Boiling Springs*
Zach Cowan - Blythewood*
Will Taylor - Dutch Fork*
Maddux Smith - Socastee*
Tristan Bissetta - JL Mann*
Chevy Wrenn - Berkeley*
Nathan Hall - Lexington
Wyatt Stone - Hillcrest
Wyatt Evans - JL Mann
Wells Sykes - Lexington
Tristan Smith - Boiling Springs
Justin Lehman - Nation Ford
Gabe Simmons - Nation Ford
Jay Metts - Dutch Fork
Ethan Salak - St. James
Campbell Smithwick - Conway
Cole Messina - Summerville
TJ White - Dorman
Matthew Becker- Chapin
Ty Dooley - Blythewood
Aidan Hunter - Summerville
Mac James - Conway
Colin Elmore - Hillcrest
Hudson Lee - Dorman
Davis Wright - Blythewood
Tyler Christmas - Fort Dorchester
PJ Morlando - Summerville
CLASS 4A
Cam Cannarella - Hartsville*
Kasten Harvey - Easley*
Britton Adams - York*
John Allen Forrester - Airport*
Rhogue Wallace - Beaufort*
Will Morris - Lugoff- Elgin*
Brody Fowler - Eastside*
David Mershon - Eastside
Trevor Testerman - Catawba Ridge
Jack Reynolds - AC Flora
Blake Palyok - Airport
Aydin Palmer - South Florence
Darrin Horn - May River
Ben Freeman - Easley
Garrett Dill - Greer
Cooper Parks - York
Corbin Wright - Airport
Phillips Daniels - AC Flora
Hogan Garner - James Island
Billy Barlow - North Myrtle Beach
Davis Rivers - AC Flora
Shane Keup - Dreher
Burgess Gurganus - North Myrtle Beach
Josh Woody - Easley
CLASS 3A
Daniel Brooks - Bishop England*
Ricky Montalvo - Chapman*
Kurt Rogers - West Oak*
Pep Jordan - Georgetown*
Landon Beverly - Aynor*
Ashby Vining - Gilbert*
Colby Doolittle - Mid-Carolina*
Trey Bright - Lake City*
Willie Jeter - Union County
Chase Loggins - Bishop England
Austin Stephens - WestOak
Talmedge LeCroy - BHP
Justin Seat - Georgetown
Carson Grainger - Loris
Kamari Anderson - Lower Richland
Camden Troyer - Powdersville
David Lewis - Blue Ridge
Clay Alberson - Palmetto
Edwin Amerson - Gilbert
Caleb Jones - Strom Thurmond
Skyler King - Brookland-Cayce
Ty Marshall - Brookland-Cayce
Shamontae Burgess - Lake City
Hayden Thomas - Brookland-Cayce
CLASS 2A
Evan Siary - Landrum*
Tripp Williams - Philip Simmons*
Kyle Percival - Andrew Jackson High School*
Preston Tyler - Latta*
Weston Sandifer - Barnwell*
Dom McIntosh - Gray Collegiate*
Turner Thackston - Gray Collegiate*
Tyler Overholt - Abbeville*
Will McClellan - Crescent
Tristan Skipper - Philip Simmons
Jake Herndon - Woodland
Evan Sellars - Abbeville
Brody Linker - Crescent
Johnathan Gordon - Cheraw
Joey Hylinski - Legion Collegiate
Ethan Belk - Legion Collegiate
Will Atkinson - Central
Josh Adams - Chesterfield
Brent Stukes - Gray Collegiate
Andy Chavez - Batesburg Leesville
Alex Wimberly - St. Joe’s
Noah Hyder - Landrum
Cooper Gentry - Landrum
Jonah Epps - Chesnee
CLASS 1A
Casey Stevens - Whitmire*
Kyler Odom - East Clarendon*
Orry Burt - Williston-Elko*
Jacob Crabb - Palmetto Scholars*
Noah Carter - Lake View*
Ben Coyle - Lewisville*
Seth Pittington - McBee*
Cade Mitchell - Bamberg-Erhardt*
Thomas Skipper - Lake View
Brock Holder - Southside Christian
Brady Boyle - McBee
Grant Barrineau - East Clarendon
Ronnie Nester - Branchville
Dawson Holsemback - Ridge Spring-Monetta
Clay Schaffer - Low Country Leadership
Dalton Stround - Green Sea-Floyds
Caleb Simnpson - Dixie
Peyton Crumpton - Whitmire
Jayden Barnes - Lewisville
Raulston McKenzie - East Clarendon
Chandler Brown - Bamberg-Erhardt
Jalen Johnson - Branchville
Jaquan Dixon - Green Sea-Floyds
Tyler Harof - Southside Christian
