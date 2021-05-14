One hurt after crash in Little River

By WMBF News Staff | May 14, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:15 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Little River.

Crews were called to the single-vehicle accident on Highway 57, just before the state lane, at 12:27 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say one person was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the crash and is investigating.

