North Myrtle Beach leaders take first step to address short-term rental parking issues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some people who live in North Myrtle Beach have been trying to get the city council to fix an ongoing parking issue for months.
Now, their concerns are being addressed.
On Friday, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to address parking issues stemming from short-term rental homes.
Many homes that have people stay for a short period of time, like AirBnB or VRBO homes, are at the center of the issue. Many times, people staying at the homes bring too many cars, meaning some are forced to park on the street.
That has led to safety concerns for neighbors and city officials alike.
“When the short-term rental people park their cars overnight in the streets, there may be an emergency in a residential neighborhood, and it’s vital that the fire trucks, the rescue squads, the police cars are able to get through those streets,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said.
The ordinance would put restrictions to address these issues into effect.
“This ordinance will not allow any cars to be parked on the street overnight,” Hatley said. “If we have an issue and we go to a short-term rental home and the permit says four cars and there’s six cars, then two are going to have to leave. Two are going to have to leave or get towed.”
The ordinance would also require short-term rental homeowners to let guests know how many parking spaces they have, meaning they can’t bring more cars than there are parking spaces.
The ordinance still has to pass its second and final reading during the city council’s May 21 meeting.
