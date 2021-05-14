No. 10 Seminoles Top Tigers 8-3

The Tigers (23-22, 15-16 ACC) struck first in the first inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring single. In the third inning, the Seminoles (27-18, 18-13 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score three runs, including two on Logan Lacey’s double. Florida State added a run in the sixth inning, then Sam Hall hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the year, in the seventh inning to narrow the Seminole lead to 4-3. In the eighth inning, Florida State added four insurance runs with two outs.