Medina Spirit cleared to run in the Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After multiple drug tests, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has been cleared to run in tomorrow’s Preakness Stakes.
The horse, trained by Bob Baffert, failed his post-Derby race drug test. Late Friday afternoon, officials announced that Medina Spirit will be eligible to run.
Both Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, another Baffert-trained horse, are expected to run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, but the Hall of Fame trainer himself will not be at the race.
Jimmy Barnes, Baffert’s long time assistant trainer, is handling everything in Baltimore. It’s something Barnes has done plenty of times over the years.
Coverage starts at 5 p.m. Saturday on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:47 p.m.
