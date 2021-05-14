MASK TRACKER: Which Grand Strand, Pee Dee stores no longer require masks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Following updated CDC guidance no longer requiring masks for indoor and outdoor events, several stores announced they’ll be lifting their mask requirements.
National and regional grocery chains were among those who made the announcements, some of which went into effect immediately:
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Costco
- Publix (effective May 15)
- Trader Joe’s
Other stores, including Target, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens, are keeping their requirements in place or are re-evaluating their policies based on the CDC’s new guidance.
This page will be updated as more announcements are made.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.