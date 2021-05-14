Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds fallen officers memorial for National Police Week

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office honored their fallen officers at their future home.
“I think about the friends and family they left behind, and I think about the community that they died for,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace.
The department has had six line-of-duty deaths in its history.
Cpl. Michael Latu and Cpl. Jonathan David Price each lost their lives within the last 18 months.
Dozens of deputies surrounded family and friends as they spoke about the memories they had of their fallen loved ones.
“As he died responding to another officer, he always put others before himself,” said Hope Elliot, a friend of Latu.
Cpl. Price was killed in January after a drunk driver collided with his patrol car in the middle of the night.
His wife, Elizabeth, described him as a Christian man who loved his family.
“He loved God, he loved his family, and he loved his friends, and while he wasn’t everyone’s cup-of-tea but he was ours, and he’ll never be able to be replaced,” she said.
Wallace said he never could’ve imagined losing two deputies under his watch.
He said these six men gave everything they had for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.
“There is no greater family than the law enforcement family, there is no greater sacrifice, you’re remembered and your life mattered,” Wallace said.
