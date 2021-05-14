Man charged with attempted murder in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City.
Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened on South Ron McNair Boulevard on Friday, and the victim was transported to the hospital after being shot.
During the investigation, police were able to interview witnesses and received video footage showing the suspect shooting at the victim several times.
Cooper said Quante Daion-Kashawn Epps, of Lake City, was then arrested after being identified by the victim as the shooter.
Epps is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to Cooper.
No other updates were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.