Lucky lottery numbers net Grand Strand woman $300K

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand lottery player’s lucky numbers won her $300,000. And she’s going to keep playing them.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winner, who asked not to be identified, purchased the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket at the Carolina Food Mart on Forestbrook Road in the Myrtle Beach area.
“It’s crazy,” the winner said after 3, 10, 20, 24 and 35 were drawn on April 17. “I’ve played these numbers for years.”
The winner is convinced there’s still some luck left in her numbers.
“I like them,” she said.
Since the winner Powered-Up for an additional $1, her $100,000 prize increased to $300,000 when a 3x multiplier was drawn, the release stated.
For selling the claimed ticket, the Carolina Food Mart received a commission of $3,000.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.