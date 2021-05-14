Investigation continues into cause of two-alarm fire at vacant Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire late Thursday night at a vacant motel.
Crews confirmed that they were called just before 11 p.m. to the Aquarius Motel on 12th Avenue North and Chester Street.
WMBF News could see huge amounts of smoke billowing in the air from our skycam network.
Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire and smoke showing from the building. The blaze was extinguished and there were no reports of anyone inside the building at the time.
Authorities continue to investigate what cause the fire.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.