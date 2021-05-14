Investigation continues into cause of two-alarm fire at vacant Myrtle Beach motel

Investigation continues into cause of two-alarm fire at vacant Myrtle Beach motel
By WMBF News Staff | May 13, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 12:14 PM
Large amounts of smoke from a fire at the Aquarius motel in Myrtle Beach could be seen from WMBF's skycam network
Large amounts of smoke from a fire at the Aquarius motel in Myrtle Beach could be seen from WMBF's skycam network (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire late Thursday night at a vacant motel.

Crews confirmed that they were called just before 11 p.m. to the Aquarius Motel on 12th Avenue North and Chester Street.

WMBF News could see huge amounts of smoke billowing in the air from our skycam network.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire and smoke showing from the building. The blaze was extinguished and there were no reports of anyone inside the building at the time.

Authorities continue to investigate what cause the fire.

Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to motel fire

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.