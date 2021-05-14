Florence man charged after police find drugs, firearms during traffic stop

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Dugs and a pair of firearms were among the items seized after a traffic stop in Florence, according to authorities.
The Florence Police Department said officers initiated the stop Friday in the area of South Cashua Drive for a traffic violation before noticing suspected evidence of drugs in plain view.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found around a half-pound of “suspect methamphetamine” and nearly 28 grams of a substance labeled “THC edible.”
Two firearms and over $1,300 in cash were also found at the scene.
29-year-old Reginal Danyall Smith, of Florence, was then arrested in connection to the items found.
He’s charged with trafficking methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.
Smith is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 surety bond as of Friday afternoon.
