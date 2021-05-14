FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -Sunny and mild weather will continue this weekend with even warmer weather arriving next week.
Tonight will be clear and cool again inland temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 40s. Along the Grand Strand, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
After a cool start to the day, Saturday afternoon temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 70s with sunny skies through the day.
Sunday will see a few more clouds at times, but will still be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will warm a degree or two for afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s.
The warming trend will continue through next week with temperatures eventually hitting 80 in most spots. A slight increase in humidity will lead to a stray shower or thunderstorm by the middle of the week. However, no significant rainfall is expected and recent drought conditions will likely worsen.
