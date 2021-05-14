FIRST ALERT: Beautiful & warmer weekend on tap

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today under mostly sunny skies. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | May 14, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 4:04 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning for this time of year as you begin your Friday but temperatures will rebound nicely throughout the day.

Abundant sunshine will return today with a gradual warming trend starting to take place into the weekend. No matter what you have planned today, the forecast looks great. The wind has finally calmed down and even the beach should be okay for this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 70s today. Once again, comfortable and sunny!

Picture perfect conditions continue for the weekend.
As we head into the weekend, sunshine will continue in full force as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs on Saturday & Sunday will reach the mid-upper 70s. We will be rain-free for those weekend plans.

Highs will continue to climb next week with an isolated shower or two by the middle of the week.
We will hit the 80s inland as we start off the new work week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s on the beaches through next week. At this time, our rain chances for next week seem to be an isolated shower Tuesday-Thursday. No significant rainfall is in the forecast at this time.

