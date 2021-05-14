FIRST ALERT: Beautiful & warmer weekend on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning for this time of year as you begin your Friday but temperatures will rebound nicely throughout the day.
Abundant sunshine will return today with a gradual warming trend starting to take place into the weekend. No matter what you have planned today, the forecast looks great. The wind has finally calmed down and even the beach should be okay for this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 70s today. Once again, comfortable and sunny!
As we head into the weekend, sunshine will continue in full force as temperatures begin to warm up. Highs on Saturday & Sunday will reach the mid-upper 70s. We will be rain-free for those weekend plans.
We will hit the 80s inland as we start off the new work week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s on the beaches through next week. At this time, our rain chances for next week seem to be an isolated shower Tuesday-Thursday. No significant rainfall is in the forecast at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.