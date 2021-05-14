Deputies: Woman fires at car with driver, 2-year-old inside during road rage incident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old woman accused of firing a gun at a car with a 2-year-old passenger inside during a road rage incident in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lechelle Bradley who is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was locked up at the Colleton detention center.
Her arrest stems from an incident that happened on Green Pond Highway around 11 a.m. on Friday.
A report states it started when the victim passed Bradley on the two-lane highway with Bradley eventually driving up beside the victim in the opposite flow of traffic and pointing a gun at the victim.
“Bradley then sped past the victim at a high rate of speed,” CCSO officials said.
According to the sheriff’s office, a short time later, the victim saw Bradley’s vehicle parked on the side of the road, and as the victim was driving past it, Bradley fired at least one shot toward’s the victim’s vehicle.
“A two-year-old child was in the victim’s car during the incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”
Bradley was arrested during a traffic stop initiated by deputies a short distance away from where the incident took place.
“If you or someone you know observes aggressive driving, please call the Colleton Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211,” CCSO officials said.
