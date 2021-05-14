Crash involving cement truck injures 2 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Longs.
According to information from Horry County Fire rescue, the collision involving a cement truck on its side happened on Highway 905 in Longs, just south of Highway 9.
Highway 905 is closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene. They were dispatched at 1:25 p.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.