Costco won’t require masks for fully vaccinated customers in some locations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Costco is joining a few national retailers in easing up mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers.
The company announced, effective Friday, masks or face coverings won’t be mandatory for fully vaccinated shoppers in state and local jurisdictions that do not have a mask mandate.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Both South Carolina and North Carolina have relaxed mask restrictions and mandates since the CDC released its updated guidance earlier this week.
“We ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy,” the company said in a statement. “Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid.”
Costco also says it will still recommend all members and guests wear masks, especially those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
In areas where mask mandates are still in effect, Costco says it will continue to follow those regulations.
