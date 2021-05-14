Convicted murderer sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap woman in Garden City

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted murderer will now spend the next 30 years in prison after being found guilty in an attempted kidnapping case.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 70-year-old Jeremiah Anthony Dicapua, of Garden City Beach, was sentenced Friday.
It’s the maximum sentence for that charge, according to Georgetown County deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson.
Georgetown County deputies said the attempted kidnapping incident occurred in June 2018, when a woman told authorities Dicapua got out of his vehicle and attempted to abduct her while she was jogging on South Waccamaw Drive.
She first noticed him when he stopped his vehicle and tried to talk to her in the area of Cedar Street in Horry County, but she ignored him and moved on. She then saw him again at the 600 block of South Waccamaw Drive in Georgetown County, where he parked his vehicle and came around towards her.
The victim said Dicapua aggressively reached for her twice before forcefully grabbing her. A witness also told authorities he saw what looked to be a small knife in Dicapua’s hand. The victim was able to escape thanks to techniques learned in a self-defense class, according to officials.
“The victim and her family in the case were extremely cooperative and worked with police using a sketch artist from Horry County Sheriff’s Office to complete a composite sketch of the suspect,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “Tips from the public were vital to the identification of the suspect, and he was initially identified within two days.”
Dicapua was previously convicted of murder in 1980, where he was sentenced to life in prison. Officials said he was released in 2000 due to a previous law that allowed those on life sentences to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.
He was also convicted of escaping a Richland County facility in 1996 but was later found in Maryland. He also served prison time in the 2000′s for drug charges in Horry County involving crack cocaine, after which his parole was revoked and he remained in prison until he was released in 2015.
Officials said Dicapua’s trial began Tuesday and was the first case tried in Georgetown County since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the South Carolina Court Administration.
