CCU’s Ejumeta wins Sun Belt championship in the long jump

MOBILE, Ala. - On Friday, senior David Ejumeta earned the Chanticleer’s track and field team their first Sun Belt Championship since the 2019 season on Friday during day two of the 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field Championships at the Jaguar Track.
MEN (7 of 10 - 14 points)
Ejumeta gave the Chanticleers ten team points with a school record 7.97 meters (0.0) and tied the Sun Belt Championship record by Rolf Pienaar of Arkansas State in 2014. The Berin City, Nigeria, native gave CCU its first SBC long jump championship since Marquez Moore in 2017. Two-sport athlete Alex Spillum also earned CCU team points (2) when he placed seventh overall with a personal-best mark of 7.33 meters (-1.8).
The duo of Braydon Bennett and Jaquon Williams were two of eight athletes that hurdled themselves into Saturday’s 110-meter hurdle final. Another CCU two-sport athlete, Bennett, ran the best time of the event at 13.95 (1.0), while Willams crossed the finish line at 14.46 (0.9), picking the eighth and final spot.
In the 400 meters, DeVonte Harris and Brendan Kovar finished 11th and 15th overall with respective times of 48.54 and 49.13.
Junior Isaac Murdock ended the men’s decathlon in seventh place with 5910 points. The combined event athlete finished with two personal-best marks and first-place finish. In the 110-meter hurdles, Murdock completed his best time of the season at 15.96 (1.2) and in the discus throw at 39.85 meters. In the final event of 10, the native of Chapell Hill, N.C., native ran a first-place time of 4:48.95 in the 1500 meters.
WOMEN (N/A - 0 points)
The Chanticleer women’s team qualified five athletes in three of the preliminary track events on Friday afternoon.
In the 100-meter preliminaries, sophomore Melissa Jefferson earned the top spot in Saturday’s final with a time of 11.40 (0.0). Freshman Kayla Sweeney ran 11.83 (1.0), good for the eighth and final spot.
A pair of freshmen paved the way for CCU in the 400-meter prelims as it saw Jermaisha Arnold and Amaryah White finish first and eighth on the day. Arnold qualified for the finals with a time of 53.56 in the first heat of the day. White earned the eighth spot in the finals at 54.51.
Freshmen Shani’a Bellamy earned a spot in Saturday’s 100-meter hurdles Saturday as she finished the preliminaries in eighth place with a time of 13.92 (0.4). Bellamy’s teammate, Erin Palmer, didn’t qualify for the finals but crossed the finish line four-thousandths of a second behind her teammate for ninth-place.
Anais Williams finished off the final three events of the heptathlon to complete the two-day event. The North Wales, Pa., freshman earned 3,813 points overall with a ninth-place finish with two personal-best marks, including 4.94 meters (-1.6) in the long jump and 16.71 meters in the javelin.
Day three of the 2021 Sun Belt Track and Field Championships will begin on Saturday at 12:30 pm ET with the men’s triple jump and wrap up with the men’s 4x400 relay at 8 pm. ET.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.