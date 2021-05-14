CCU’s COVID-19 prevention efforts to stay in place

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Coastal Carolina University said Friday their current COVID-19 prevention efforts would stay in place.
This comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance relaxing preventative measures for those who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
That guidance states fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” information sent to CCU students stated.
Campus officials also reference South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s May 11 executive order that authorities the state Department of Administration, in consultation with the Department of Health and Environmental Control, to develop new guidelines regarding the use of face masks in state government buildings.
That executive order applies to CCU as a state institution, information from university officials stated.
“Upon receipt of the new guidelines, CCU’s Emergency Management Executive Group will determine and communicate the next steps and make applicable updates to existing University COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures to ensure compliance,” the communication to students stated.
Campus officials said the current prevention methods, including mask-wearing and physical distancing, “remain in place until we have received guidance from the S.C. Department of Administration and determined the next steps.”
