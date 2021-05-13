Tidelands Health to host family vaccination event at Inlet Square Mall

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is hosting a family vaccination event this weekend as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility extends to children 12 years and older.
The “Safe Summer Kickoff” event will be held at Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, a press release from Tidelands Health stated.
The vaccine is available at no cost to families.
“The expansion of vaccine eligibility to kids ages 12 to 15 is another important step as we work to get as many individuals as possible protected from the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Lucretia Carter, director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health. “The Pfizer vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and we are eager to start administering it. Eligibility for the vaccine arrives just as children are about to start their summer camps and activities. This will help families enjoy their summer safely.”
Officials say pediatricians will be on hand throughout the event to answer questions. Everyone who is vaccinated will receive a coupon for a free ice cream from Sonic Drive-In.
Parents who plan on getting themselves or their kids vaccinated during the Saturday event are encouraged to save time by completing patient forms in advance, according to the release.
A consent form is required for every patient under 16. Parents can download the paperwork here and bring the completed documents to the event.
In addition to the Safe Summer Kickoff, anyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Tidelands Health’s regional vaccination sites:
- Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Frontage Road, Murrells Inlet, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
- Howard Gymnasium, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown, every Thursday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Officials say to date, Tidelands Health has administered more than 73,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
