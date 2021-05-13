Tidelands Health to host family vaccination event at Inlet Square Mall

“The expansion of vaccine eligibility to kids ages 12 to 15 is another important step as we work to get as many individuals as possible protected from the deadly COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Lucretia Carter, director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health. “The Pfizer vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and we are eager to start administering it. Eligibility for the vaccine arrives just as children are about to start their summer camps and activities. This will help families enjoy their summer safely.”