15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office looking to add new positions through grants

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is hoping to add new positions and maintain some current positions through grant money.
Two of the new positions Solicitor Jimmy Richardson is hoping to add to his team are video and audio editors who can help redact certain parts of body camera footage that might have sensitive information like the identity of a confidential informant.
“If there’s two or three cops there, all of them with a body-worn camera, and they stay for just 30 minutes, that’s four times 30, that’s two hours of video that not only do we have to store but we have to edit,” Richardson said.
Another new position would be a case manager with the CHANGE program, which is a free service to young people and helps lead kids down the right path while avoiding the court system.
The final new position would be a DUI prosecutor, which would be someone solely dedicated to handling the DUI cases that head to the Solicitor’s Office.
Richardson said that amounts to around 800 cases per year, meaning with one person handling them, it’ll free up time for the other prosecutors.
“South Carolina’s DUI statute is tough and it needs a person that is just going to be in there and just focused on that all the time, so that would allow us to have a DUI prosecutor to help out,” he said.
The Solicitor’s Office is also looking to retain some positions through grant money. That includes six victim advocates, a drug enforcement unit technology specialist and an interpersonal violence investigator, which is someone who works on domestic violence cases.
“They also help with directing that person to services through Family Justice Center or whoever else,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the grants have already been applied for and accepted.
Horry County Council now just has to approve them.
Richardson said it’s extremely unlikely that they won’t approve them.
