NASA astronaut tweets photos of Charleston area from International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (WCSC) - A NASA astronaut sent a greeting to the Charleston area with out-of-this-world views of the Lowcountry.
Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted two photos Thursday morning from the International Space Station as it passed 250 miles over Mount Pleasant.
“Good morning Charleston,” Kimbrough wrote on Twitter. “Looks like a great day to get outside and enjoy the views from Mount Pleasant.”
He said the ISS is traveling at five miles per second.
Kimbrough was selected by NASA in 2004 and completed his first spaceflight in 2008, where he traveled to the ISS via Space Shuttle Endeavor and spent almost 16 days working to expand crew living quarters to accommodate a six-member crew, according to his biography on NASA’s website.
Before being selected as an astronaut, Kimbrough joined NASA in 2000 as a Flight Simulation Engineer on the Shuttle Training Aircraft.
He earned a Master of Science degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
