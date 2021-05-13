Myrtle Beach lifts mask requirement inside city office buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you head into a Myrtle Beach city office building, you won’t have to wear a mask.
It was announced on Thursday that City Manager Fox Simons lifted the face-covering requirement for city staff and visitors inside the buildings.
It is to keep in line with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order that restricts local mask mandates.
The decision was also made based on the CDC’s latest guidance stating that those who have been vaccinated don’t have to wear a face mask in most indoor spaces.
The city’s previous face mask requirement for all indoor spaces was removed on April 1.
Masks are still encouraged, especially for those who have not received the full COVID-19 vaccination.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.