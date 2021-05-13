Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at vacant motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire late Thursday night at a vacant motel.
Crews confirmed that they were called just before 11 p.m. to the Aquarius Motel on 12th Avenue North and Chester Street.
WMBF News could see huge amounts of smoke billowing in the air from our skycam network.
Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire and smoke showing from the building.
They are working to extinguish the fire at the time. They are asking people to stay away from the area.
At this point, there were no reports of any occupants in the building.
No word at this time what started the fire.
