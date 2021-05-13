More than half of S.C. gas stations dry as pipeline returns to service

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More than half of the gas stations in South Carolina remain without fuel as the Colonial Pipeline returns to service after a six-day shutdown.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 53% of gas stations in the Palmetto State are without fuel.
A check of Gas Buddy’s fuel tracker shows a majority of stations in the Myrtle Beach area have limited to no fuel options.
De Haan said outage numbers may continue to drift higher over the next few days before beginning to fall.
Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”
The national average also reached $3 per gallon this week for the first time in nearly seven years.
But analysts say the price would have reached that mark even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur, attributing the increase to COVID-19 recovery demand and slow improvement in supply.
