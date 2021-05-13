Impact of S.C. gas shortage also being felt on the water

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The impact of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack can be seen at just about any gas station in South Carolina, but people out on the water need gas too.
At Barefoot Marina in North Myrtle Beach, there hasn’t been a huge rush as of Thursday and the marina still has a few thousand gallons of gas. However, it’s not yet the weekend, when the water tends to be a lot busier.
Dock hand Mathew McGhee said things haven’t been too out of the ordinary, except some more boats than usual have come just to top off. He said they have a few thousand gallons left of standard gas but they have missed a few diesel shipments, one of which was supposed to come Wednesday.
So far, they aren’t turning any boaters away. Still, they have seen some non-boaters trying to use the marina as a different outlet to fuel up.
“We’ve had a lot of people trying to bring their gas cans down here to fill up. We just can’t do that to the boaters,” McGhee said. “There’s a lot of people traveling up north and back down south. We have to keep the gas line open for them and make sure everyone gets some fuel, not let everyone on the roads hog it even though all the gas stations are out.”
While Barefoot Marina staff do have a few thousand gallons left, they don’t want to completely tap the tank. Otherwise, whatever is at the bottom will get sucked up into a boat, so they always want to leave a little gas if possible.
