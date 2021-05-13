Horry Co. officer injured during confrontation with suspect resisting arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police officer was injured while trying to arrest a suspect for public disorderly conduct on Thursday, authorities said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the incident happened near the S.C. 544 overpass bridge in Socastee.
The individual was being arrested for public disorderly conduct related to drug use, according to the HCPD. The suspect resisted arrested and started a fight with the officer, authorities said.
Both the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries and are being treated at area hospitals, according to the HCPD.
“HCPD would like to thank the community member who saw the incident taking place and immediately stopped to assist our officer until backup could arrive,” a press release stated.
