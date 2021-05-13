Fuel experts show 63% of Myrtle Beach gas stations running on empty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New numbers show the number of gas stations running out of fuel is growing in the Grand Strand.
Data from GasBuddy.com, a site that has been tracking the shortage, shows that 63% of gas stations in Myrtle Beach are out of fuel.
Patrick DeHaan, an oil and refined products analyst at GasBuddy.com, has been posting updates every day since the shortage.
Myrtle Beach’s shortage is the most extreme compared to other major cities in the Palmetto State.
DeHaan tweeted out that the Greenville/Spartanburg/Anderson area is seeing 58% of gas stations run dry and 45% of gas stations in Columbia are out of fuel. In Charleston, just 39% of stations are out of gas.
FUEL TRACKER | Where to find gas in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
On Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline announced that it has restarted its operations after a cyberattack by hackers locked up the computer system and demanded a ransom.
The company said that gasoline deliveries are underway in all of its markets but it could still take several days for things to return to normal.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.