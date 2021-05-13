Florence City Council lifts part of mask mandate during special called meeting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence City Council amended its mask mandate during a special called meeting on Thursday, but there’s still one place where masks will be required.
The council called the special meeting after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that prevents local governments from having a mask requirement based on the state’s prior emergency declarations.
The majority of the city council said if it wasn’t for McMaster’s executive order then they would have left it in place.
Instead, they had to choose between two resolutions.
Resolution A would require masks in the Florence City Center while encouraging them in businesses. Resolution B would just encourage masks in all buildings.
City councilmembers voted in favor of Resolution A, which means people who go inside the Florence City Center will still have to wear a mask.
Councilman Chaquez McCall said he would rather leave the mandate in place, but since that’s not an option, he voted for Resolution A in order to avoid a legal battle with the state.
“I think we’re watching our power over the city of Florence, and many municipalities across this state, our power upon rule is being slowly ripped away by the executive order,” McCall said.
The city council will revisit the issue in July where they will decide if masks should be encouraged in the Florence City Center.
