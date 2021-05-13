FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lingering chill remains in place tonight ahead of a warming trend on the way through the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures returning to the lower 50s along the beaches and the upper 40s inland.
Sunny skies will return on Friday with a gradual warming trend getting underway. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 70s - still below normal for this time of year, but notably warmer than the last few days.
The weekend will see abundant sunshine and a continued warming trend. Saturday will see afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. By Sunday, the Grand Strand will climb into the middle 70s with upper 70s across the Pee Dee.
Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with temperatures hitting 80 by most locations Tuesday and Wednesday.
