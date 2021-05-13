FIRST ALERT: Drought conditions declared across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now has “moderate drought” conditions in place across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and and much of southeastern North Carolina.
In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded much of the area from “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought”. All of the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and much of Southeastern North Carolina are included in the moderate drought status.
Despite the rainfall on Tuesday, rainfall deficits across the area support the upgrade to the latest drought status.
Roughly 17.5% of South Carolina is now in the moderate drought category. An additional 45% is categorized as abnormally dry.
Despite the record setting rains and flooding of January and February, the very dry weather pattern that started in early March continues. Many areas have seen rainfall deficits of 2 to 4 inches since early March.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the potential impacts from the moderate drought conditions include, reduced peach sizes; non-irrigated corn can show stress, and the wildfire risk increases.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map released every Thursday, showing parts of the U.S. that are in drought. The map uses five classifications: abnormally dry - showing areas that may be going into or are coming out of drought, and four levels of drought: moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional.
