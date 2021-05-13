FIRST ALERT: A cold morning for May, sunshine returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain has moved out of the area and our window of opportunity has closed for any of that light drizzle this morning. Cloud cover is slowly moving out of the area inland and will push out over the Atlantic by the middle of the day, making way for sunshine to return today.
Until then, it’s cloudy and cold as you step out the door with the 40s widespread this morning. Grab the jacket and the hot coffee as you head out the door this morning. Drier air will continue to move in throughout the day and winds will continue to provide a slight chill through this morning. Clearing skies will return midday through the afternoon with more sunshine finally by any afternoon/evening plans. Highs today will reach the middle 60s on the beach and the lower 70s inland.
Temperatures will return into the 40s and lower 50s Thursday night with fair skies. Sunshine continues in full force on Friday and into the weekend. Highs to end the work week will return to the low-mid 70s.
The weather for the weekend will feature a big improvement with sunny skies all weekend and a warming trend. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower to middle 70s and climb into the middle to upper 70s by Sunday.
