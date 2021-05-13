FIRST ALERT: A cold morning for May, sunshine returns

Until then, it’s cloudy and cold as you step out the door with the 40s widespread this morning. Grab the jacket and the hot coffee as you head out the door this morning. Drier air will continue to move in throughout the day and winds will continue to provide a slight chill through this morning. Clearing skies will return midday through the afternoon with more sunshine finally by any afternoon/evening plans. Highs today will reach the middle 60s on the beach and the lower 70s inland.