Fallen Horry Co. officer honored during National Police Week

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - During this National Police Week, the nation remembers nearly 400 fallen heroes who were killed in the line of duty.
The services will honor Horry County Corporal Michael Ambrosino, who died last summer after a long battle with Covid-19.
“That was very hard. But every day, we try to take one step forward. Sometimes we take two steps back,” said said Tracey Ambrosino.
Tracy Ambrosino says her husband loved everything about being a police officer.
“A great guy. He loved this community. He loved being on beach patrol, loved his kids, his family,” said Ambrosino.
A husband and father of two, Horry County Police Department Corporal Michael Ambrosino earned recognition and awards during his 32 years in law enforcement.
“His work ethic was amazing, and then what I later found out through the years is as great a cop as he was, he was that much better of a person,” said Horry County Police Department Captain Justin Wyatt.
Horry County Police Department Captain Justin Wyatt and Chief Joseph Hill say Ambrosino had a larger-than-life personality and a great sense of humor. As an avid runner and outdoorsman, his friends and family were shocked and devastated when he died following a lengthy battle with Covid-19.
“We had opened up, one of the first beaches to open up on the East Coast and we were flooded with visitors, and when Mike contracted the virus, we all thought he would pull through but of course that wasn’t the case,” said Horry County Police Department Chief Joseph Hill.
Ambrosino’s name was recently etched in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall here in DC. The annual in-person service has been delayed until October because of the pandemic.
Since Ambrosino’s passing, Tracey says officers on the force still check in on her, and some send her sunrise photos from the beach, just like her husband did.
“It’s touching,” said Tracey Ambrosino. “It makes you feel like he’s not forgotten.”
It’s been a tough time for the Ambrosino family and for the Horry County Police Department. Corporal Ambrosino’s brother recently died after a heart attack. Earlier this year, long-time Horry County Officer – Melton “Fox” Gore – was struck and killed while clearing debris.
There will also be a candlelight vigil held virtually this Thursday night at 8 o’clock, to honor Ambrosino and the other fallen heroes from around the country.
Because Gore’s passing happened in January, his name will be added to the memorial wall in DC next year.
