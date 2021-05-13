Deputies make arrest in shooting near Hartsville Regional Airport

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Darlington County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly February shooting.
Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, identified as Ronnie James McDougal, Jr., turned himself in Thursday on a murder charge.
The charge stems from a shooting on Feb. 27 on Hartsville Airport Road, a dead end road that ends at the Hartsville Regional Airport.
A passenger on a plane that was reportedly transporting hemp was shot and killed, Young said.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Christopher Benton McLeod of Carthage, N.C.
The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the State Law Enforcement Division and other federal agencies.
