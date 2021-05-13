Bikers for BK supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -On Saturday May 15th, from 11am-3pm Bikers for BK will be hosting a “Bikini Bike Wash” fundraiser. This event will be hosted at Wild Horse Food & Spirits, located at 10785 Hwy.707 Murrells Inlet, S.C. During these events there will be live music, raffles, tee shirt and sticker sales, all to raise funds for the AFSP. At 1pm on Wednesday May 12th, we will be holding a Check presentation ceremony. A retired business owner, James Terwoord, will be presenting a check for $5,000.00 to the AFSP through Bikers for BK. South Carolina Chapter staff will be in attendance for photo and press opportunities. This presentation will be out of view of the bike wash. If you have any questions about this event or the Out of the Darkness Walk Myrtle Beach held on Saturday October 23rd.
Bikers for BK is a non-profit organization that was started in 2018, in memory of Brian Kurinzi, who was lost to suicide in 2017. We support those who struggle, loss survivors and fundraise locally for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Since 2018 Bikers for BK has raised over $18,000.00 for the AFSP and their critical missions. Visit afsp.org/chapter/south-carolina for more information.
