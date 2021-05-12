‘You don’t know how good it feels:’ Grand Strand veteran receives new roof for free

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand veteran no longer has to worry about leaks coming from his roof.
Navy veteran Mark Barker officially received his new roof on Wednesday, courtesy of Monarch Roofing’s “Roofs for Troops” campaign.
Barker served in the Navy from 1969 to 1973, a tenure that included multiple tours in Vietnam on land and by sea. He later worked with a pest control company after returning to the United States before retiring recently due to health issues.
He’s also been an active member of the VA and the Myrtle Beach Vet Center.
Monarch said Barker and his wife, Kay, had a roof installed by “an unethical roofer” three years ago that “took their money and left them with a poorly installed roofing system that caused not only leaking but turmoil during and after the installation process.”
Barker hadn’t been able to afford a new roof since then, but said he’s grateful for the help now.
“You don’t know how good it feels,” he said. “Unless you say, maybe, hit the lottery. To me, that’s the lottery.”
Barker was nominated by his next-door neighbor of many years.
