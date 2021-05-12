West Brunswick to hold celebration of life ceremony for student who died in S.C. boating accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The West Brunswick High School community will hold a celebration of life service for Johnnie Magbie who died trying to save his brother during a boating accident in Horry County, South Carolina over the weekend.
The ceremony will take place at the West Brunswick football stadium, located at 550 Whiteville Rd NW in Shallotte, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
It will be open to the public. The family has asked attendees to wear green or pink in honor of Magbie.
The ceremony will be moved indoors if there are any weather-related issues. Family and students would be given seating priority in the school gym and COVID protocols would be in place.
According to S.C. officials, Magbie, 19, of Supply, dove into the water to try and save his brother, Ahykeem Jones, 28, of Henderson, after Jones fell from a boat and into the Intracoastal Waterway near Pelican Bay landing in North Myrtle Beach just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Neither resurfaced and their bodies were found by dive teams on Monday.
A spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools released the following statement on Tuesday regarding Magbie’s death:
“An unbelievable tragedy has heartbroken our school community as we mourn the loss of WBHS student Johnnie Magbie and his brother. Please join us in continued thoughts, prayers and support for the Magbie family as they cope with this devastating loss of life.
A crisis response team will be available at West Brunswick for any students or staff members in need of assistance.
