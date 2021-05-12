West Brunswick coach, teammates mourn loss of football captain Johnnie Magbie

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days after the team’s spring football season wrapped up, West Brunswick football team is mourning the loss of its team captain.
Johnnie Magbie died heroically in a boating accident this weekend trying to save his older brother, Ahykeem Jones, after he fell overboard on a boat in North Myrtle Beach.
“He was the heartbeat of our locker room. That’s what makes this all so incredibly difficult to deal with,” said West Brunswick Coach Brett Hickman. “I don’t think any parent should have to bury their child and I don’t think any coach should have to stand before 65, 70 kids and try and make sense out of what happened.”
Senior quarterback Monzelle Campbell knew Magbie since they started playing football when they were 10 years old, and he says he will never forget his teammate’s selflessness, his smile, and his infectious energy.
“Johnnie was a blessing. The mood for the school would have to be gloomy... a lot of kids that don’t understand... kids who don’t know him even,” said Monzelle Campbell. “People knew who he was off his personality; there’s no one I know that would say anything negative about Johnnie because Johnnie did right by everyone.”
Campbell says the team still struggles to make sense of his senseless death, but knows that the support from his coaches and teammates will help the healing process.
“That to me is the most beautiful thing about high school football — is the bond that exists between young men. He was the epitome of the guy you just want in your locker room every day and he was going to lay it on the line for you as a coach, for you as a teammate; ultimately, he laid on the line for his brother,” said coach Hickman.
Brunswick County School District leaders announced they will be holding a night of remembrance for Johnnie Magbie. It will be at the West Brunswick football stadium Thursday at 8 p.m. and it’s open to the public. People are asked to wear pink or green in honor of Magbie.
