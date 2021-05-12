SCDNR boat titling, license sales office in Horry County to close due to positive COVID-19 test

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Those who need to make purchases for a boat title or boating license in person will have to wait a few days in Horry County.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces announced Wednesday that its titling and license office in Aynor will close for 12 days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
“SCDNR sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause to our customers,” the department said in a statement. “It is a necessary step to protect the health of the public and our staff.”
Officials said recreational hunting and fishing licenses, as well as permits, can all be purchased online or by calling 1-866-714-3611.
SCDNR added that licenses and permits can also be purchases at more than 500 license vendors across the state, which includes big-box retailers and locally-owned sporting goods, hardware, as well as bait-and-tackle shops.
The agency said boating transactions can also be processed by mail. Click here for more information.
The Horry County office will remain closed until May 24.
