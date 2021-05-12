Scammers take aim at CCMF fans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Scammers are targeting Carolina Country Music Fest fans, according to festival organizers.
CCMF took to social media to ask fans to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell or transfer a wristband that is not coming from info@ccmf.com.
RELATED STORY: Schedule for 2021 Carolina Country Music Fest unveiled
“This past year has been rough enough on folks without you scamming OUR FANS! From here on out, we are putting you on blast,” CCMF said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, CCMF will kick off Thursday, June 10 and will run until Sunday, June 13.
CCMF announced Monday that tickets to this year’s festival were sold out.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.