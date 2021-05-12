SC teacher group organizing protest after governor’s order on masks in schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher group in South Carolina is now looking to protest the lifting of mask mandates for schools across the state.
In a statement published Wednesday, SC for Ed called the decision from Gov. Henry McMaster and state superintendent Molly Spearman “the last in a long line of abuses against school staff by our state leaders.”
“It is time for teachers, school staff and allies of public schools to speak with one voice,” the group said.
SC for Ed then announced a series of protests in Columbia scheduled for May 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The group says it plans to protest at the Statehouse, the South Carolina Department of Education office and as the Governor’s Mansion. SC for Ed also encouraged protests at local district offices but urged those participating to do so safely.
“Please wear masks, socially distance, and follow all safety regulations,” SC for Ed said. “We do not recommend that unvaccinated individuals engage in public protests, but we do encourage you to take that time to contact your school boards, the Governor’s office, and the Superintendent’s office.”
